Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.05.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.