Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $22.33 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.15 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $298.09 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

