Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.