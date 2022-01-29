American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 564.3% in January

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 564.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
About American Lithium Minerals
