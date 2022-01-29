American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $96.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.18.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,869. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

