American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of AEO opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $9,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

