American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 1,621 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,149,000.

