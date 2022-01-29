American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 331,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $104,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $24.42 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.