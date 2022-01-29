American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,898 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 552,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $415.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.