American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

