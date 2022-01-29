American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,587 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

