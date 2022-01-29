American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

CGAU stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

