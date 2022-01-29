American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 361.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Baidu by 34.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Baidu by 45.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.