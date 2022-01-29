American Century Companies Inc. Buys 23,196 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

AEL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

