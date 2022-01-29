American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,774,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $393.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

