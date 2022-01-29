Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

