AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.85. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$27.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.