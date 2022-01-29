AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

