AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 48,521 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,521 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,120. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

