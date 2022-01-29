AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,195 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,936,000 after acquiring an additional 191,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.