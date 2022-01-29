AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,425 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

