AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.78 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

