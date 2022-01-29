AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

