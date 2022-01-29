Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,810.20 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,824.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

