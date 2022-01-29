AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of F opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

