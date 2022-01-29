AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,142 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

