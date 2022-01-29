AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,099,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.10 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

