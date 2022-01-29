Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,853,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,034,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $191.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

