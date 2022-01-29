Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 105,393 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

