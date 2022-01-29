Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cable One by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Cable One by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cable One by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,508.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,691.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,824.77. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

