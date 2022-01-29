Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth $235,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

