Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 7,961 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

