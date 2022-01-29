Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MBUU opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

