Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,693 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

