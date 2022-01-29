Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

