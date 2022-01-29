Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,922,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

