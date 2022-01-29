Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.46, but opened at $65.01. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $67.92, with a volume of 2,510 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.