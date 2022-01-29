Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.