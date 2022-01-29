All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

