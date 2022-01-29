All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,965 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 281,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

