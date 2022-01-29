Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.01.

NYSE BABA opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

