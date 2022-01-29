Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in January

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

