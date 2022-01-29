Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 200.1% in January

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, an increase of 200.1% from the December 31st total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

