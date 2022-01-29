Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, upgraded Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 million. Research analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

