Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0398 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $154.48 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00252246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00079455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00110288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.