Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.06.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $26.85 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.