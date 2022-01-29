Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Raised to €113.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target upped by Barclays from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

