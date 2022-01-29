Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 809.1% in January

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 809.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aker Carbon Capture ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.