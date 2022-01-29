Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Lease worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

