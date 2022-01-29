Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

